Port Everglades Welcomes Accordia Shipping’s New Vessel MV Minchah

Today, Port Everglades welcomed Accordia Shipping's newest ship, the MV Minchah, on the vessel's maiden call to the South Florida port. Deputy Port Director Glenn Wiltshire presented a traditional plaque and port challenge coin to mark the occasion.

"We are honored to welcome the MV Minchah to Port Everglades on her maiden voyage. Accordia Shipping plays an important role in one of our fastest growing lines of business," said Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director. "They not only contribute to the local economy, but they were one of the first organizations to offer their ships for earthquake relief efforts in Haiti."

With a top speed of 20 knots, the 416-foot-long, 11,591 gross ton MV Minchah is a vehicle carrier with a 1,200-car capacity. Built in 1997, the Panamanian-flagged vessel also features a hoistable deck that allows Accordia to handle over-sized and heavy cargoes.

Accordia Shipping has operated out of Port Everglades for five years offering vehicle carrier service to the Haitian ports of Gonaives, St. Marc, Port au Prince and Miragoanne specializing in cars, trucks, heavy equipment, boats, containers on trailers, palettized and breakbulk cargos.

