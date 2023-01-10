Port Everglades' New CMA CGM West Coast South America Sailing

Port Everglades South Port Terminal

According to CMA CGM, the newly launched AMERICAS XL is the only direct service connecting the West Coast of South America to the East Coast of the United States.

Port Everglades is the first U.S. stop on the northbound portion of the service from Cartagena, Colombia, and the rotation will reach as far south as San Antonio, Chile. CMA CGM also offers fast transshipment connections in Cartagena or Kingston, Jamaica, from Brazil, Asia, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

"Port Everglades historically is the primary link to the North-South trade lanes, so CMA CGM is a perfect complement to the ocean carriers already calling South Florida," said CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "I especially want to congratulate Florida International Terminal (FIT) on bringing this service to our Port. CMA CGM's direct service will give Port Everglades a decided advantage as we will be the first U.S. port of call from South America's West Coast."

The weekly AMERICAS XL service will carry containerized perishables, fresh fruit, and dry and project cargo. FIT is the terminal operator for the service.



