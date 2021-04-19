Port Canaveral Releases Plan for April 22 Manned Launch Viewing

Map: Canaveral Port Authority By The Maritime Executive 04-19-2021 04:22:57

Port Canaveral today released its plan for public access to the Port for viewing the scheduled April 22 liftoff of SpaceX’s Crew-2, the second operational crewed mission to the International Space Station. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 6:11 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center north of the Port.

Access to popular launch viewing points at Port Canaveral will be limited, and traffic in and around the Port will be controlled.

“Human spaceflight has historically generated tremendous public interest here on the Space Coast, and we know that our Port is a ‘front seat’ to that experience,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We continue to work with state and local agencies to address some of the public’s demand while maintaining our continued focus on public health and safety.”

The Port’s plan was jointly developed by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Canaveral Fire Rescue and Canaveral Port Authority Public Safety in collaboration with the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center and Florida Department of Transportation to minimize traffic congestion, ensure public safety, and promote a safe environment for Port employees, contractors, tenants and the community.

Port Canaveral highly recommends potential launch watchers consider the limitations for public parking at Port Canaveral on launch day and to plan accordingly.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is planning to control traffic flow on SR 528 and SR A1A, particularly at exits for George King Boulevard on Port Canaveral. SR 401 will be open but limited to commercial and official traffic heading to the Port’s northside operations and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

FDOT will be updating traffic and parking conditions in and around Port Canaveral using the Waze app, which can be accessed from any smartphone. Please use Waze to remain update on changing conditions.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.