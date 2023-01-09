Port Canaveral New Service by Blue Water Industries

Port Canaveral Capt John Murray

Blue Water Industries, a leading national bulk materials supplier has entered into an agreement with Port Canaveral terminal operator Ambassador Services International (ASI) to import between 400,000 to 800,000 metric tons annually of various sized aggregate through Port Canaveral. Scheduled deliveries of the products originating in eastern Canada will arrive at Port Canaveral monthly and distributed throughout Florida and the southeastern United States for use in roadway construction projects.



“This is solid cargo business for our Port and a great business win for our partners at Ambassador,” stated Port CEO, Capt. John Murray. “Our Port’s location and ASI’s operation expansion provided Blue Water with a winning opportunity to more efficiently move product from point of origin to point of use.”



Port Canaveral is a major East Coast port with a long history of handling a broad mix of bulk and breakbulk cargos, including aggregates, petroleum products, lumber and building materials, and other commodities. Cargo throughput numbers at the Port have been steadily increasing year over year, hitting new high volumes of tonnage in the last fiscal year (2022).



The first offload of 52,000 metric tons from the M/V Bulk Valor was celebrated with the traditional plaque exchange between the ship’s master, Capt. Enver Akcora, and Port CEO Capt. John Murray to welcome the crew on their inaugural visit to Port Canaveral.



