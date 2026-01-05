Port Authority Reports Facility Volumes For November 2025

[By: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey]

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced that its commercial airports welcomed 11.2 million passengers during the airports’ third-busiest November, buoyed by the agency’s the busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever. The PATH commuter rail in November reached 76 percent of pre-pandemic ridership as well as its busiest single day since the pandemic. The Port of New York and New Jersey maintained its status as the nation’s second-busiest port for loaded containers both during November and over the first 11 months of the year. Volume at the agency’s vehicular crossings in November decreased 0.01 percent from 2024 and decreased 0.6 percent from pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Airports:

The Port Authority’s commercial airports welcomed 11.2 million passengers in November 2025. This was the agency’s third-busiest November ever, down 3.7 percent from the record for the month set in November 2023. November 2025 volume declined 2.6 percent from November 2024.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period was the busiest in the agency’s history. The 3.3 million passengers served over the eight-day period of Nov. 24 to Dec. 1 surpassed the previous record set in 2024 by 33,000 passengers.

The year-over-year decline was largely due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staffing challenges. From Nov. 6 through Nov. 18, the FAA required the agency’s three major airports, along with 37 other large hub airports, to reduce flight schedules by 10 percent to manage staff shortages during the government shutdown. Compared to November 2024, John F. Kennedy International Airport’s passenger volume declined 2.4 percent; LaGuardia Airport’s fell 3.9 percent; and Newark Liberty International Airport’s declined 2 percent.

Over the first 11 months of the year, the agency’s commercial airports welcomed 130.5 million passengers. This was a 2.2 percent decrease from the same period of 2024, which was the airports’ busiest year ever.

PATH Commuter Rail:

In November 2025, PATH continued to regain ridership lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Nov. 20, the system welcomed 246,594 passengers, which was a new single-day post-pandemic ridership record. It surpassed the previous record of 243,848 passengers set just two months prior.

Throughout the month, PATH welcomed approximately 5 million passengers. This was a 3.1 percent increase from November 2024 and was 76.2 percent of pre-pandemic November 2019 levels.

Average weekday ridership in November 2025 was 210,325 passengers, the fourth-highest for any month since the pandemic. It was 6.5 percent higher than average weekday ridership in November 2024.

Weekend ridership in November 2025 surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The month’s average Saturday ridership of 117,658 was 9.6 percent above November 2019. Average Sunday ridership of 84,149 was an increase of 9.2 percent from November 2019.

PATH welcomed 55.6 million riders over the first 11 months of the year. The total surpassed the same period of 2024 by 6.1 percent.

Port of New York and New Jersey:

The Port of New York and New Jersey was the nation’s second-busiest gateway for loaded TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in November 2025. It handled 509,124 loaded TEUs through the month. It also maintained the same status over the first 11 months of the year, moving a total of 5,520,444 loaded TEUs from January through November.

Tunnels, Bridges and Terminals:

From January through November, 111.3 million eastbound vehicles used the agency’s six vehicular crossings. This was 0.3 percent below the same period in 2024 when adjusting for that leap year’s extra day, and 0.5 percent less than the same period of 2019.

The agency’s vehicular crossings served 10.1 million eastbound vehicles in November 2025. This was 0.01 percent below November 2024 levels and 0.6 percent below pre-pandemic November 2019 levels.