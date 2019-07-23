Polyflake Coating Restores Corroded Water Jet Intake

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-23 21:57:18

E4 Power recently made the trip from Miami, FL to Mamaroneck, NY to ensure that our customer received the best quality service in the market. Two of the water jet intakes on one of the customer's vessels had experienced corrosion, and we had the solution.

Corrosion is clearly visible in the water jet intake and has started to lift the paint and corrode the steel.

After wet-blasting, applying Polyflake anti-corrosive coating and ensuring there is an impenetrable barrier protecting the material for many years to come.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.