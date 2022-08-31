Pledge Your Company’s Support to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Bottles

The need for sustainable business practice in the maritime supply chain is great, and opportunities exist to make lasting changes for the good of the environment and for the reputation of the industry. IMPA SAVE has been created to bring together members from the industry to support sustainability initiatives and to take action now.

Back in June 2020, we embarked on a journey of pushing the world's major ship-owners and -managers to replace conventional single-use plastic drinking water bottles with planet-friendly water filtration systems onboard their vessels. The goal? Drastically reducing the amount of single-use plastic used on the global fleet. Two years down the line, more than 13% of the global fleet is officially committed to do so before 2025, including major companies such as A.P. Moller - Maersk, Wilhelmsen Ship Management and Scorpio Group, and many more are committing as we speak.

Today, we ask you to join forces with us too and support a new pledge that commits suppliers in the industry to the same goal by drastically reducing the supply of single-use plastic drinking water bottles and, where possible, replacing them with more sustainable alternatives. While in no way a legal commitment, choosing to pledge towards reducing your annual supply of plastic bottles will be your company's expression of intention to work towards this goal and show our industry that the plastic-free movement is getting stronger.

