PISR Strengthens its Senior Leadership with New Coo Appointment

Palau International Ship Registry (PISR), the world's leading digital Registry, has announced the appointment of Captain Georgios Tsouris as its Chief Operating Officer.

In this newly created role, Capt. Tsouris joins as the senior executive of the company. A Master Mariner and Senior Executive of the highest caliber, he will operate from PISR’s headquarters in Greece. He will report to and work closely with CEO Mr. Panos Kirnidis to implement the strategic vision and values of the Palau Flag Administration. Capt. Tsouris will be responsible for the overall daily operations of the Palau International Ship Registry and will continue to enhance the range and scope of the Registry’s growth.



Capt. Tsouris said, “My appointment comes at a time when PISR is growing very fast. As the world’s leading Digital Registry, its investment in its people is as visible and fully-committed as its investment in its technology. I am delighted to be joining such a talented leadership team and dedicated organisation. PISR is uniquely positioned to service the global maritime community as it navigates a dynamic and digital environment. I am a firm believer that only team work will result in positive and constructive growth, and I am pleased to say that PISR was built and is flourishing on such team work. I look forward to keeping us on course in this next stage of our growth.”

Capt. Tsouris is a highly respected and well-known member of the International Maritime community. With a career spanning almost three decades, and proven leadership in various prominent maritime positions, he is well placed to take over the helm at PISR.

Capt. Tsouris grew up in Chios in Greece, where he was born, and from where he has continued in the maritime tradition associated with the Island’s culture and history in Mercantile Maritime. He graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy of Oinoussae (Chios) in 1983. This was followed by 13 years’ service at sea as Master Mariner. He obtained his Master Class A' Cert in 1996 , sailed as Master Mariner and joined as Port Captain in the Operation Dpt of Messrs J. Xylas Group in 1997. He also served as an Operations Manager & Deputy DPA- CSO for a number of shipping companies.

Capt. Tsouris is a Clinical Professor of Industry at the University of Piraeus in Greece, lecturing in the MSC in Shipping Management, and a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Merchant Marine. He has successfully authored and published several articles and ebooks including: “How to be a Dry Bulk Operator” and "Container Trade Principles and Practice". He is currently completing the book "Ships Security Officer " under the auspice of Evgenides Foundation.



He is the Ex-President of Chios Marine Club, Ex-Secretary General B’ of the Panhellenic Masters and Mates Union (PEPEN), and Ex-member of the BoD of Seafarers Retirement Fund (NAT). He coordinated the European Erasmus Plus programmes "Sail Ahead", “Stress Prevention Activities”, "Blue Schools”, and "Seafarers Mental Health”, held under the auspice of PEPEN and IDEC.

Capt. Tsouris was recognised with “PEPEN” and “VAPORIA” Awards.

Mr Panos Kirnidis, CEO of PISR welcomed Captain Georgios Tsouris and said, ““The new role of Chief Operating Officer is a reflection of our commitment to significant growth and continuous improvement for our Registry. Since he joined us, Capt. Tsouris has demonstrated all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our daily operations and I am delighted to acknowledge his contribution to our Registry in this way.”“

Palau International Ship Registry is globally respected as the fastest-growing and the world’s leading digital Ship Registry, with a customer-centric focus offering differentiated, innovative, and reliable solutions for shipowners, managers and seafarers. PISR is tomorrow’s leader today and provides a set of unique SMART tools which allow greater operational and cost-effective flexibility for shipowners.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.