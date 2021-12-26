PIRIOU Signs with Vedettes de Bréhat for Two Passenger Vessels

©Mer&Design - 3D view of the future vessel for Vedettes de Bréhat – PIRIOU

[By: PIRIOU]

PIRIOU has just signed with VEDETTES DE BREHAT for the order of two 26m aluminium passenger vessels dedicated to service Bréhat island- North Brittany.

Designed by Mer & Design naval architecture office and built by PIRIOU to be delivered first quarter of 2023 in Concarneau, these passenger vessels will cross or tour to Bréhat from Pointe de l’Arcouest or from the harbours of Saint Quay Portrieux, Binic or Erquy. They will also be used for events at harbour or at sea up to 20 miles from the coast.

The shape of the hard chine hull was especially designed to increase comfort on board and to sail in choppy seas whereas minimizing consumption. These vessels dedicated to service a very touristic area are eco-friendly vessels. Equipped with IMO III engines, they meet the latest environmental standards.

For PIRIOU this order adds up to the deliveries of L’Estuaire, Fromveur II and Breizh Nevez I, and to the recent order of the Région Pays de la Loire -their ropax to serve Yeu island is currently under construction.

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU Group C.E.O. declares: ‘We are pleased we earned the trust of a new shipowner. In obtaining this contract Piriou confirms its dynamism and competitiveness including this civilian sector of passenger vessels’.

Shipowner Didier CORLOUËR adds: ‘We are glad to entrust Piriou shipyard with the building of our two new vessels. We very much wished to work with a Breton company with recognized expertise’.



