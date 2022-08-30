PIRIOU Sign Contract with TOWT for Construction of a 2nd 81-Meter Ship

©PIRIOU - 3D image of the TOWT sailing cargo ships

PIRIOU have just signed a contract with TOWT for the construction of a sister ship to the 81-metre sailing cargo ship ordered at the start of 2022.

The delivery of the first ship is scheduled for the end of 2023, in Concarneau, while the second is planned for spring 2024. In the coming weeks, the construction of the first unit will start in PIRIOU’s shipyard in Giurgiu (Romania) and it will arrive in Concarneau next summer ready for the outfitting phase. The construction of the second will start in a few months.

With a cargo capacity of 1100 tonnes, the ship is designed for 320 days at sea per year. Navigation is principally sail-powered. In addition to its wind propulsion, it is equipped with two turbocharged 4- stroke marine diesel engines. On the bridge, there will be a single command station and its ergonomics will allow the officer of the watch to carry out all the commands and course adjustment operations, excluding manoeuvres, single-handed. The ship and all its equipment will comply with the regulations on cargo vessels performing international trips and will also comply with the regulations relating to cargo vessels with a gross register tonnage greater than 500 UMS.

Vincent Faujour, Chairman of the PIRIOU group declared: "A few months after announcing the signature of a contract with PIRIOU for the construction of the first sailing cargo ship, this new order shows that the customer is continuing to put its trust in Piriou and confirms that our shipyards remain at the cutting edge of innovation in the rise of wind-powered technologies and the decarbonisation of maritime transport”.

