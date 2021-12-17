PIRIOU Settles in Romania and Takes Over ATG Shipyard

PIRIOU ATG ROMANIA is a 100% group subsidiary PIRIOU just bought. ATG shipyard is located in Giurgiu, 60 km south of Bucarest-Romania.

Firstly exclusively dedicated to building vessels for inland waterway shipping, ATG gradually broadened its scope in building hulls and vessels for the offshore cargo transport, harbour workboats and fishing industries.

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU Group declares: ‘We are very happy and proud to involve ATG shipyard and its 300 employees inside the PIRIOU group. This shipyard we have been working with as a subcontractor in the past years enjoys a very good local and international reputation. We will rely on the management team we have already reinforced and carry on with the development of the site which offers a great potential.

He adds: ‘Whereas our sites in Brittany have a great workload for several years, the acquisition of ATG strengthens our industrial capacities and gives us the means to achieve our ambitions, namely to double our activity by 2025. We used to subcontract some hulls in Eastern Europe to third-party yards in case of overload. We will now be able to offer our customers, both civilian and military, French and foreign, 100% built by PIRIOU -fitted and delivered in Concarneau- at a competitive price. This new offer is completely complementary to our construction offer in Vietnam.

In taking over ATG, the PIRIOU group workforce increased to 1300 employees including 550 in France. PIRIOU is now established in Asia (Vietnam), Africa (Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal), in the Indian Ocean (La Réunion) and Europe (mainland France, Romania). Moreover, the group intends to continue its international development and keeps being in line with its strategy -Be where our customers need us- with ongoing projects of establishment and development.

The shipyard site of PIRIOU ATG ROMANIA

PIRIOU ATG ROMANIA is located inside the free zone of Giurgiu, on the Romanian shore of the Danube in front of Bulgaria, and also owns a concession in the harbour of Constantza – on the Black Sea.

The shipyard of Giurgiu is located on 15 Ha of land and fitted with 30 000 m² of workshops. Four 110m assembly halls communicate via a transfer area with a 110m and 3000t lifting capacity synchrolift. This synchrolift overlooks a well-protected dock that communicates with the Danube. The shipyard outfit quay is nearly 250m long.

Answering the European standards of quality management and respect for the environment, ATG has ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.



