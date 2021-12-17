224
PIRIOU Settles in Romania and Takes Over ATG Shipyard

Published Dec 17, 2021 3:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: PIRIOU]

PIRIOU ATG ROMANIA is a 100% group subsidiary PIRIOU just bought. ATG shipyard is located  in Giurgiu, 60 km south of Bucarest-Romania.  

Firstly exclusively dedicated to building vessels for inland waterway shipping, ATG gradually  broadened its scope in building hulls and vessels for the offshore cargo transport, harbour workboats and fishing industries. 

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU Group declares: ‘We are very happy and proud to involve ATG  shipyard and its 300 employees inside the PIRIOU group. This shipyard we have been  working with as a subcontractor in the past years enjoys a very good local and international  reputation. We will rely on the management team we have already reinforced and carry on  with the development of the site which offers a great potential. 

He adds: ‘Whereas our sites in Brittany have a great workload for several years, the acquisition of ATG strengthens our industrial capacities and gives us the means to achieve  our ambitions, namely to double our activity by 2025. We used to subcontract some hulls in  Eastern Europe to third-party yards in case of overload. We will now be able to offer our customers, both civilian and military, French and foreign, 100% built by PIRIOU -fitted and  delivered in Concarneau- at a competitive price. This new offer is completely  complementary to our construction offer in Vietnam. 

In taking over ATG, the PIRIOU group workforce increased to 1300 employees including 550 in  France. PIRIOU is now established in Asia (Vietnam), Africa (Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal),  in the Indian Ocean (La Réunion) and Europe (mainland France, Romania). Moreover, the group intends to continue its international development and keeps being in line with its strategy -Be  where our customers need us- with ongoing projects of establishment and development. 

The shipyard site of PIRIOU ATG ROMANIA 

PIRIOU ATG ROMANIA is located inside the free zone of Giurgiu, on the Romanian shore of the Danube in front of Bulgaria, and also owns a concession in the harbour of Constantza – on the Black Sea. 

The shipyard of Giurgiu is located on 15 Ha of land and fitted with 30 000 m² of workshops. Four  110m assembly halls communicate via a transfer area with a 110m and 3000t lifting capacity  synchrolift. This synchrolift overlooks a well-protected dock that communicates with the Danube.  The shipyard outfit quay is nearly 250m long. 

Answering the European standards of quality management and respect for the environment, ATG has ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.
 

