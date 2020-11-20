PIRIOU Develops Hydrogen Hybrid-Powered CTV

CTV H2 ©PIRIOU By The Maritime Executive 11-20-2020 10:30:12

The announcement was made on Monday November 16th: PIRIOU is one of the three winners of the Call for notification of interest of the offshore wind Innovation Challenge –managed by WPD and the Brittany maritime cluster -Pôle Mer Bretagne Atlantique- thanks to its Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) with hydrogen hybrid propulsion.

Following the call for proposals launched at the end of 2019, PIRIOU decided to meet the challenge. Drawing on its experience in crew transfer to oil fields, in the delivery of over a hundred 18m to 55m crew boats and the building of about ten 27m and 22m CTVs for wind farms, Piriou has broadened its range with a H2 low emission CTV.

This project is part of the plan aiming at reducing greenhouse gas emissions required by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and our shipowner customers.

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU Group C.E.O. says: ’We deeply thank WPD and the Maritime cluster for awarding this prize and commend the relevance of the project and the quality of the work done by the PIRIOU design office teams. This award allows us to benefit from the support and experience of WPD – major player of offshore wind- to complete our project up to commercialisation’.

Main characteristics

Length overall ………………………... 27 .0 m

Breadth overall ………………………. .... 9 .7 m

Max. speed …………………………… … 25 kn

Cargo ……………………………….... 5 t

Main engines power….................. 2 x 1000 kW

Fuel cells power……………. ………2 x 140 kW

Crew ………….………………………….…..3

Personnel… ……………………………… 24

Hydrogen stored in 20’ container

Regulations: Bureau Veritas / French flag

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.