PIRIOU Delivers Three New Longliners to NAVIMON for Full Fleet Renewal

By The Maritime Executive 11-06-2020 12:42:29

PIRIOU has just delivered in Nouméa -New Caledonia- three new 21m longliners. This is the third and last part of the initial order of October 2017. NAVIMON -a subsidiary of SEM SODIL and the first fishing shipowner in New Caledonia- ordered from PIRIOU a series of eight 20.7 metre longliners dedicated to tuna longline fishing in the New Caledonia Economic Exclusive Zone.

The first two vessels of the series delivered in 2018 and the three vessels delivered in 2019 are in operation and perfectly answer the requirements of the shipowner.

The firm order of this third part -i.e. three sisterships- was confirmed at the end of 2019 and the delivery has just been carried out in Nouméa in November 2020 as planned.

The full renewal of the fleet with these new generation vessels provides the shipowner with longliners designed to improve crew comfort, make maintenance operations easier, optimize expenses and answer the issues related to security and environment compliance.

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU group CEO says: ‘This order of eight longliners make us very happy as we have kept NAVIMON’s confidence as a long-time customer and we took active part in renewing their fleet nearly twenty years after delivering their first vessels’. He adds: ‘Following our latest orders and deliveries of trawlers for metropolitan France, of longliners for La Reunion island and a 67m tuna purse seiner, this contract has been completed and shows our ability to maintain and increase our presence in the artisanal and industrial fishing in collectivities and overseas territories as well as in France’.

Florent Pithon, NAVIMON General Manager says : ‘I commend the shipyard for delivering the vessels in time in spite of the context and health constraints’ and he adds: ‘the PIRIOU staff seconded in Nouméa allowed us to submit the longliners to the maritime administration in time for their commissioning visit’.

Main characteristics

Length overall ………………………..…..…. 20.7 m

Breadth overall …………………………....... 6.9 m

Storage capacity…………………………….... 75 m3

1 refrigerated hold at 0°C (50m3)

1 refrigerated hold at -20°C (25 m3)



