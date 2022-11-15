PIRIOU Delivers a New Tug to Caraibes Remorquage

Operator of the port of Pointe-à-Pitre, CARAIBES REMORQUAGE entrusted the construction of a second OST 30 to PIRIOU. Following the POINTE TALI, which was delivered in 2018, the POINTE VIGIE 2 arrived in Guadeloupe on 21 October under its own power, ending a voyage of almost 13,000 nautical miles from Vietnam, via Singapore, Ceylon, Suez, Malta, and a last stopover in Las Palmas (Canaries) before crossing the Atlantic. Built in Ho-Chi-Minh City by the group's Vietnamese subsidiary, this new 30.30-metre tug is both more powerful and better equipped than the first, with, in particular, an aft winch for towing at sea, a handling crane and ship firefighting equipment. With a bollard pull of 60 tonnes, it is equipped with two azimuth thrusters, and integrated hydraulic clutches, powered by two diesel engines generating 1902 kW each.

Principally designed for assisting container ships on stopovers in the port of Pointe-à-Pitre, the POINT VIGIE 2 reinforces the Guadeloupe fleet and will also carry out missions in other ports in the archipelago attached to the "Grand Port Maritime" of Guadeloupe: Basse-Terre, Marie-Galante, etc.

Vincent Faujour, Chairman of the PIRIOU group, says he is: "very happy, after the delivery of the Pointe Tali, to continue a successful collaboration between PIRIOU and CARAIBES REMORQUAGES and to put more than 20 years' experience in the tug sector at the disposal of the French Caribbean"

The OST 30 is a versatile tug designed for towing and push-pull harbour assistance as well as for high sea towing operations. Featuring a 30.3 m length, it can also provide assistance to vessels approaching access channels.

It is equipped with 2 azimuth stern drive propellers and integrated slipping clutches. These propellers are driven by 2 high speed marine Diesel engines.

On the bridge, the ergonomics of the unique control room allows the captain to perform all driving and manoeuvring tasks by himself thanks to a very good visibility both at horizontal and vertical over the working area and the environment.

In order to answer CARAIBES REMORQUAGE specific operating conditions, this tug features:

A pneumatic starter system in order to limit the number of batteries on board

Gasoil and fresh water systems for ship supply

A 1/2 Fi-Fi equipment to perform fire-fighting

A rear winch and a towing hook for deep sea towing

Fenders adapted to push low freeboard barges

An indirect refrigeration system involving all the vessel equipment with box coolers adapted to tropical conditions and no seawater circulation.

This tug is designed to carry out every three years careening with special anti-fouling and ICAF system. Accommodation is compliant with the latest ILO 2006 standards and special care was taken to sound insulation and air conditioning.



