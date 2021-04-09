Pipeotech Clocks up Cryogenic Milestone for DeltaV-Seal

Pipeotech CEO Henrik Sollie By The Maritime Executive 04-09-2021 08:48:22

Norway’s Pipeotech extends its industry-first 10-year gas-tight warranty for its ground-breaking DeltaV-Seal™ gasket all the way down to applications running at -196°C, based on stellar results of cryogenic leakage tests at a pre-eminent European research lab.

Pipeotech launched its metal-to-metal DeltaV-Seal in 2015. Backed by unique DNV GL type certification, DeltaV-Seal immediately set a new gas-tight standard for industrial gaskets, offering the first sealing solution that was proven to stay exceptionally tight over time with zero maintenance or retorquing required. After proving it efficacy in sectors ranging from hydrocarbons to chemicals processing, maritime, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage production, in 2020 Pipeotech launched the sealing industry’s first 10-year gas-tight limited warranty, creating a truly unique value proposition and cementing the claim of being the tightest, safest and most durable flange gasket technology in the world.

Raising the bar

Pipeotech has now blazed a new trail, conducting leakage testing of a bolted flange joint (BFJ) under cryogenic conditions in a laboratory testing programme engineered and carried out together with Wroclaw University of Science and Technology in Poland. The BFJ contained a DN40/PN40 material 316L DeltaV-Seal with a sealing length of 0.2 metres and cont

