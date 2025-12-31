PIL Marks New Year’s Eve Sponsoring Humanity Matters’ Gaza Relief Effort

[By: Pacific International Lines]

Pacific International Lines (PIL), Singapore’s home-grown shipping line, ushered in the New Year with purpose and compassion as 25 staff members joined more than 130 community volunteers to pack 18 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies for conflict-stricken civilians in Gaza. The activity follows PIL’s sponsorship of Singaporean non-profit organisation Humanity Matters’ (HM) Gaza Relief Collection on 20 December 2025.

The relief packing initiative, titled Countdown with Compassion – HM Gaza Relief Packing, was partially funded by PIL and held at Charis Tabernacle on New Year’s Eve. The event was attended by Mr. K. Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, as the Guest-of-Honour.

During the session, volunteers packed:

60,000 packs of Ready?to?Eat bean soup meals (MREs) to alleviate hunger; and

3,000 collapsible jerry cans to support hygienic collection and storage of drinking water distributed weekly by water trucks inside Gaza.

As the official Shipping & Logistics Partner for Humanity Matters (HM), PIL will transport the relief cargo to Jordan in early January on two 40?foot containers. The shipment will subsequently be delivered into Gaza through land crossings or airdrops, depending on operational conditions.

PIL’s Executive Chairman, Mr. S.S. Teo, said, “Following our sponsorship of Humanity Matters’ Gaza Relief collection earlier this month, today’s relief packing activity is a continuation of our strong support to this worthwhile cause. It is a good platform for us to further inculcate the spirit of common humanity and compassion amongst our workforce and amongst Singaporeans. I am heartened that so many of our employees have come out on New Year’s Eve to help out - this community spirit of giving runs deep in our company and our people wherever we operate."