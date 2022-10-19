Photos: Collision-Damaged Bulker Repaired in 35 Days

All images courtesy STEHMO

[By ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore]

On Sunday, August 21 the general cargo ship Damgracht collided with the outbound bulk carrier AP Revelin, owned by Atlanska Plovidba DD, a Croatian shipping company. The collision occurred in the Sabine Pass ship channel.

The AP Revelin sustained damage on her port quarter and was delivered to STEHMO shipyard for emergency repairs. Our team had the AP Revelin back to work in 35 days after performing the below scopes of work:

Freshwater tank hull fabrication and repair

Storeroom damage fabrication and repair

Lifeboat and lifeboat davit removal

Emergency Generator room repair and insulation replacement

Fairlead repair and re-installation

Handrail fabrication and replacement

Installation of temporary life rafts

You can read the full collision story here: https://www.maritime-executive.com/index.php/article/cargo-ship-and-bulker-collide-in-sabine-pass-near-port-arthur-texas

