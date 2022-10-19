Photos: Collision-Damaged Bulker Repaired in 35 Days
[By ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore]
On Sunday, August 21 the general cargo ship Damgracht collided with the outbound bulk carrier AP Revelin, owned by Atlanska Plovidba DD, a Croatian shipping company. The collision occurred in the Sabine Pass ship channel.
The AP Revelin sustained damage on her port quarter and was delivered to STEHMO shipyard for emergency repairs. Our team had the AP Revelin back to work in 35 days after performing the below scopes of work:
- Freshwater tank hull fabrication and repair
- Storeroom damage fabrication and repair
- Lifeboat and lifeboat davit removal
- Emergency Generator room repair and insulation replacement
- Fairlead repair and re-installation
- Handrail fabrication and replacement
- Installation of temporary life rafts
You can read the full collision story here: https://www.maritime-executive.com/index.php/article/cargo-ship-and-bulker-collide-in-sabine-pass-near-port-arthur-texas
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.