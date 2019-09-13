Phoenix Wins Dive Service Contract from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-13 14:49:26

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. (Phoenix), a worldwide underwater solutions provider, is pleased to announce that we have entered into a three-year, international ship husbandry agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

Under the terms of the agreement, Phoenix’s highly qualified and experienced diving teams will provide a range of both planned and/or emergency inspection, maintenance and on demand repair services for the company’s fleet of 26 ships at ports throughout the world.

Commenting on the award, David Lamon, Commercial Ship Repair Program Manager stated, “Timely and effective ship husbandry services ensures the avoidance of critical down time for our clients. Phoenix is well versed in planning, coordinating and successfully carrying out IMR works worldwide and is approved by all appropriate classing agencies. We are delighted that Norwegian has chosen to partner with us for their ship husbandry needs.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.