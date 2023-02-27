Peninsula to Begin Biofuel Delivery

John A. Bassadone, CEO and Founder of Peninsula

Peninsula, the leading global independent marine fuel supplier, is commencing the supply of biofuels at its hub ports in the Strait of Gibraltar, having recently received its International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) regarding physical supply operations in Gibraltar, Algeciras, and nearby ports.

The ISCC permits the supply of biofuels from feedstocks that have fully traceable, sustainable, and GHG-reducing supply chains. This enables Peninsula to directly support customers seeking drop-in biofuel solutions to help lower their carbon emissions.

Peninsula’s future strategy is to offer bio products in all physical locations where sufficient customer demand exists. The group will continue to work closely with the ISCC, relying on its product framework, to ensure that suitable certifications and expertise are available to continue servicing Peninsula’s global customer base. Peninsula is already at the advanced stages of adding additional key biofuels supply locations to its roster

Peninsula recognizes an increased complexity in the marine fuel mix and is tailoring its strategy to meet this multi-product journey. Utilizing modern, efficient tonnage with a low carbon footprint is key to that effect. Continued investment in asset renewal is taking place, with several newbuild tankers being welcomed to the fleet through 2023 and beyond. A good example of this strategy is Peninsula’s new 12,500m3 Levante LNG bunker vessel, which will arrive in the Strait of Gibraltar this summer, highlighting the company’s commitment to marine fuel decarbonization.

John A. Bassadone, CEO and Founder of Peninsula, said: “This is another important milestone on our decarbonization journey. I’m very proud of the hard work and planning enabling the successful integration of biofuels into our physical supply platform. We have always strived to deliver market-leading operations alongside quality products and it was vital that we could maintain these high standards with our biofuel offering. We’re also excited to offer this solution to those customers seeking to lower their carbon footprint as part of the wider push to decarbonize shipping.”



