Penguin International Selects FUELTRAX Fuel Monitoring Solution

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-29 21:21:39

Penguin International Limited (Penguin), a leading aluminum high-speed craft designer, builder, owner, and operator, has selected FUELTRAX as their Electronic Fuel Monitoring System (EFMS) solution provider for their Flex Fighter range of armored multi-role security boats.

The Singapore-based company will also install FUELTRAX on its own fleet of Flex-42X Executive Fast Crew Boats.

Recognizing the increased demand for EFMS by vessel owners and oil majors alike, Penguin is committed to providing the best EFMS solution on the market for their build-for-stock program. Commencing July 2019, all of Penguin’s Flex Fighters in their build-for-stock program will come standard with FUELTRAX EFMS installed onboard.

Penguin runs a self-funded build-for-stock program that features their Flex Fighter security boats and Flex crew boats and also undertakes owner-specific build-to-order and repair projects for a variety of high-speed crafts. Their Flex Fighter and Flex-42X designs have respectively become the industry standard for security boats and crew boats. Since 1995, Penguin has delivered close to 200 aluminum workboats, patrol craft, and passenger ferries to ship owners around the world, including over 120 of their proprietary-designed Flex series of security boats and crew boats.

Penguin expects this number to increase with the standardization of FUELTRAX as the leading provider of EFMS to oil majors globally.

Aligning on Customer Service and Satisfaction

“Penguin’s reputation as an industry leader for security boats and crew boats is built on a philosophy of constantly raising standards for ourselves and the industry at large,” said Penguin’s Managing Director James Tham. “With FUELTRAX, we share that same belief in continuous improvement and never taking anything for granted.”

“FUELTRAX sets high standards and focuses on customer satisfaction through dedicated remote support and long-term system reliability, which is crucial to every vessel delivered by Penguin,” Tham added. “This is why we have made FUELTRAX our EFMS standard.”

Each FUELTRAX EFMS installation onboard Penguin’s Flex series vessels will meet the stringent standards for EFMS designated by the growing number of charter mandates for oil majors globally. “FUELTRAX is extremely proud to be selected as the EFMS standard for Penguin, especially for their best-selling Flex series. This is an extraordinary craft, clearly tailored to meet the highest standard of service for oil majors,” says John Donovan, Global Operation Director, FUELTRAX. “With systems such as Uptime’s motion-compensated gangway, Humphree’s active ride control, and FUELTRAX EFMS included as standard features, the Flex is setting even higher standards in safety, performance, and transparency in the market.”

FUELTRAX currently operates onboard 6 Penguin Flexes, with another 8 to 10 installations to be completed through 2019. As Penguin continues their build-for-stock program, this number is expected to increase by an additional 12 to 15 systems through 2020.

