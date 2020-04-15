Penflex Corporation Receives DNV GL Certification

By The Maritime Executive 04-14-2020 07:09:12

Penflex Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacture of flexible metal hose, is pleased to announce that Penflex Vietnam has received DNV GL Certification for its products used in marine and offshore applications.

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor to the maritime and oil and gas industries. Meeting requirements set by the organization helps businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains.

Penflex single and double braided 700 Series sizes 2 ½” to 12” and P3 Series sizes ¼” to 2” comply with all DNV GL standards pertaining to metal hose.

• DNV GL rules for classification: Ships Pt. 4 Ch. 6 Piping Systems

• DNV GL offshore standards (OS): DNVGL-OS-D101 Marine machinery systems and equipment

• DNV GL class programs (CP): DNVGL-CP-0184 Flexible hoses with permanent fitted couplings

“DNV GL certification attests to the caliber of products we manufacture,” said Penflex Vietnam Chairman Nathaniel S. Barker. “It expands our ability to supply flexible piping solutions to a greater number of end users in critical infrastructure industries, such as oil and gas, energy and shipping, and elevates the range and quality of products available to everyone. In addition, this certification will enhance the competitive position of our distributors worldwide.”

In marine and offshore applications, Penflex hose assemblies are most commonly used in freshwater cooling systems and in applications involving lubrication oil, fuel oil, steam and condensate, fresh water and compressed air.

