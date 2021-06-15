Passing of Dominique Lebreton

It is with infinite sadness that MGI announces the passing of Dominique Lebreton, member of the MGI Executive Board and Executive Director of the France PCS consortium, who died on Saturday 12 June in a tragic road accident.



The thoughts of the Executive Board, Supervisory Board and all the company’s employees are with his family and especially his children, Louis and Manon, and with all who were close to Dominique Lebreton.



Dominique joined MGI in January 2000 as a project manager, with particular responsibilities for developing the AP+ system for SOGET and MGI. In 2015 he became MGI’s Audits, Projects and Marketing Director and joined the company's Executive Board in 2017. He was appointed French Foreign Trade Advisor (CCE) in 2019 in a decree signed by the Prime Minister.



In November 2020, he took on the role of developing France PCS and became its Executive Director.



Xavier Lassalle, Chairman of MGI's Supervisory Board, says, “It is difficult to grasp and accept that Dominique's life was cut short so quickly. We are all in shock, and that’s a feeling that will be felt well beyond the Port of Marseille. Dominique Lebreton had been involved in the Cargo Community Systems adventure from the beginning, and had just embarked on some exciting new national projects. He had a wonderful personality, and shared his infectious zest for life and optimism with those around him. We will strive to continue his work knowing that he will always be in our hearts.”



“We are overwhelmed by Dominique's sudden passing. His expertise and outstanding human qualities helped him create bridges between everyone working in port logistics. His ability to think and act outside the box, his openness and dynamic personality, made him a central figure in the digital logistics world. He leaves us an enormous legacy that will continue to live on at MGI as we serve our clients,” says Rémi Julien, CEO of the MGI Executive Board.

