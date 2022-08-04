Paris and Tokyo MOUs Announce New Concentrated Inspection Campaign

[By: Palau International Ship Registry]

A new Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) has been announced by the Paris and Tokyo MOUs (Memoranda of Understandings), specifically focusing on STCW compliance. So, ship owners, operators, Masters and crews should now focus on the specific details as clearly identified by them as listed below.

The campaign will run for three months, from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022. The CIC inspections will be applicable for all ships and conducted in conjunction with the regular Port State Control inspection. A ship will be subject to only one inspection under this CIC during the campaign period.

The campaign on STCW aims to confirm that:

The number of seafarers serving on board and their certificates are in conformity with the relevant provisions of the STCW Convention and Code and the applicable safe manning requirements are as determined by the Flag State Administration;

All seafarers serving on board, who are required to be certificated in accordance with STCW Convention, hold an appropriate certificate or a valid dispensation, or provide documentary proof that an application for an endorsement has been submitted to the Flag State Administration;

The seafarers on board hold a valid medical certificate as required by STCW Convention;

The watch-keeping schedules and hours of rest indicate compliance with the requirements of the STCW Convention and Code;

The CIC will assist in raising the awareness of shipowners, operators and crew on the specific requirements in the STCW Convention and Code.

All vessels must fully comply with their statutory and non-statutory requirements, be duly manned and show evidence of their crews’ qualifications during PSC inspections. The shore-based management also has to meet their obligations, contributing effectively and prudently to a successful and non-detainable inspection of the vessels under their management.

Any CIC which is focused on raising the awareness of owners, managers, vessel’s crew, to the specific requirements of the STCW Convention and Code needs to be applauded. The outcome of any PSC inspection influences the status and the performance of all Flag Administrations.

PISR has introduced its own proprietary DPS (Deficiency Prevention System) to help and support the prevention due to deficiencies on vessels prior to being inspected by PSC Authorities. DPS is a uniquely designed and developed system by PISR, which raises awareness of the importance of the prevention and remediation of deficiencies, contributing to the safety of life at sea, the prevention of marine pollution and is provided as part of our standard service to our clients.

DPS has been fully administrated by PISR with the main objective to introduce a more preventive and risk-based approach to all ships registered under PISR , especially to those that have been identified as Priority 1-2 in our system, which may be eligible for inspections by working proactively with these vessel PISR helps them to enhance their quality status. The success of the DPS is evidenced through PISR’s significant rise in its ranking within the Paris Memoranda of Understanding (PMoU) Flag State performance Review covering 1 January 2019 until 31 December 2021. PISR lies within the top third tier of the Grey List of flag states.

It is self-explanatory that “Prevention” is better than “Correction” on any shipping industry issues.

PISR as a proud member of the IMOs STCW White List since 2019 will support the Paris-Tokyo MOU CICs with immediate effect, advising all registered vessels of the campaigns, so that vessels operating under their flag fully meet all requirements as outlined in the campaign.

Safety and environment awareness should not only be implemented only during a campaign, BUT should ALWAYS be adhered to, duly verified by attending PSC surveyors along with issued inspection reports.

