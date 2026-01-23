Panama And The U.S. Coast Guard Exchange Experiences On Port State Control

[By: Panama Maritime Authority]

From January 19th to 21st, the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), through the General Directorate of Merchant Marine (DGMM), in coordination with specialized entities, carried out a technical and operational exchange with the United States Coast Guard (USCG), known as the “Port State Control Subject Matter Expert Exchange.”

The Administrator of the PMA, Engineer Luis Roquebert, emphasized that this initiative goes beyond a technical agenda and represents a joint commitment to strengthening maritime security, regulatory compliance, and international operational management—key elements for the protection of human life at sea and the marine environment.

Engineer Roquebert further underscored that Panama, as a Port State and a relevant flag State, fully assumes its responsibility within the international maritime system, noting that Port State Control is an essential tool to ensure that vessels operating in national waters comply with international conventions and the highest standards of safety and environmental protection.

The Panamanian delegation is composed of specialized inspectors from the DGMM’s Port State Control section and personnel from the General Directorate of Ports and Maritime and Auxiliary Industries (DGPIMA), as well as representatives from the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) and the National Air-Naval Service, thereby strengthening operational oversight and the exchange of experiences between both countries.

For his part, Braden Rostad, Liaison Officer of the Embassy of the United States of America in Panama, expressed his appreciation for the invitation and highlighted the leadership of the AMP, as well as the strong spirit of bilateral cooperation, grounded in the protection of human life at sea, the preservation of the marine environment, and respect for international standards.

The Director of the DGMM, Ramón Franco, indicated that the sessions made it possible to analyze approaches, compare methodologies, and share lessons learned, with the aim of harmonizing the implementation of international instruments and promoting practices that enhance safety, security, and efficiency in maritime transport within national waters.

Finally, David Miranda, Acting Head of the PMA’s Port State Control section, acknowledged the role of the USCG in promoting this initiative and stated that this exchange marks the beginning of future collaborations aimed at consolidating institutional cooperation, mutual trust, and the adoption of international standardsof excellence.