PALFINGER: With Style and Power on Board Crystal Endeavor

The elegant cruise ship Crystal Endeavor is the world's largest expedition yacht. She combines both luxury and adventure. PALFINGER was commissioned by the shipbuilders MV Werften to equip the ship with special rescue equipment and cranes, which have just

[By: PALFINGER]

The expedition cruise ship Crystal Endeavor, operated by the cruise line Crystal Cruises, offers both luxury and adventure. With a length of 164 meters, the ship accommodates up to 200 passengers and is equipped for exploring polar regions as well as the tropics. PALFINGER is involved in this special project and has equipped the yacht with lifesaving appliances as well as lifting and handling solutions. In close cooperation with MV Werften, a custom-built package was designed to meet all the requirements of the expedition yacht.

High-quality Equipment for Ice-Class Expedition Yacht

A ship so elegant deserves style in all respects. PALFINGER has equipped Crystal Endeavor with a total of six high-quality boats and suitable davits. Kitted out with teak floors, air conditioning, heating, and much more, passengers are brought to shore in first class comfort and safety. In addition to two tenders, the package includes two lifeboats and two fast rescue boats. Thanks to their high maneuverability, the FRSQ 630 rescue boats are perfectly suited for rough sea conditions in polar regions. Three PALFINGER cranes complete the scope of delivery. Two PK 29002 foldable knuckle boom cranes are located to port and starboard for launching and recovering the tender boats for excursions. Thanks to their compact design, they are the perfect choice for deployment in confined spaces. The yacht's own submarines, which are used for underwater explorations, are handled using a PALFINGER electric overhead crane.

Crystal Endeavor is specially designed for use in the Arctic and Antarctic, as well as in the tropics. She is the first expedition yacht in her class to comply with the strict Polar Code regulations in order to be capable of sailing through spring and fall ice. PALFINGER has therefore combined its own high-quality standards with the requirements of the Polar Code while meeting the yacht’s luxurious specifications.

The Future of Travel by Cruise Ship

Smaller ships and more specialized and exclusive itineraries form a trend that is emerging in the cruise vacation industry. As a specialist for custom-built solutions, PALFINGER applies its expertise to give the ship a personal touch with its equipment. “With this project, we are following the trend and underlining PALFINGER's expertise as one of the leading suppliers for the cruise industry,” says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER.

Now that the lifesaving appliances and cranes have recently been successfully put into operation, Crystal Endeavor is on the point of being delivered. On July 17, 2021, the expedition yacht will embark on her maiden voyage: a ten-day circumnavigation of Iceland.

