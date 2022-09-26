PALFINGER: Reaching New Heights with the DNV Approval

PALFINGER Megarme has been accredited for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) on classification projects until 2025. Receiving this specific certificate confirms that PALFINGER fulfils the international requirements to perform NDT inspections.



To prove the outstanding quality of its products and services, PALFINGER is strongly committed to obtain all necessary approvals and certifications. Recently, the world-leading certification company DNV has renewed the DNV NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) class approval certificate for PALFINGER. The DNV certification is a worldwide recognized assurance of compliance with international standards and regulations for service suppliers. This allows the company to widen their offering of NDT inspection services for Magnetic Particle Testing, Penetrating Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Eddy Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, and more.



Rope Technology Pioneer Part of PALFINGER

As part of the fabrication and maintenance (FM) contract in Qatar, PALFINGER is offering an essential service for the industry: rope access. Following the integration of industry pioneer and rope access technology company Megarme based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), PALFINGER has expanded its service portfolio. Where systems such as scaffolding, cranes and support structures are inflexible or labour-intensive, access by rope is the most efficient means. Offshore installations, ship platforms or vessels (e.g. FPSOs), jetties and rigs are just a few of the places where the benefits of rope access are crucial and implemented. This technique enables PALFINGER’s industrial service experts to perform inspection, installation, and maintenance work on practically any structure. Diego Parra, Operations Manager at PALFINGER Megarme: “With around 200 multi-skilled technicians, we offer our business partners 30 years of experience in the market. The DNV certificate underlines our expertise, competency, and reliability when it comes to our industrial services.”



Towards a One-Stop-Solution

With the DNV certificate, PALFINGER offers the concept of a one-stop-solution to its clients with capabilities of carrying out inspection, maintenance, and repair of DNV class rigs and vessels. Currently, PALFINGER is already carrying out surface inspections at two different vessels in Dubai with many projects to follow soon.

