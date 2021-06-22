PALFINGER: Follow-up Order in Brazil

PALFINGER has landed an order for the FPSO vessel “Anna Nery” for the second time. Not only will the ship be equipped with cranes, lifeboats and davits, but also with pneumatic fenders for ship-to-ship operations.

The FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading unit) “Anna Nery” is located 200 kilometers off the coast of Brazil. There, the vessel supports offshore oil and gas production in the Marlim field of the Campos Basin. PALFINGER supplies boats and davits to the largest project thus far by Malaysian-flagged energy infrastructure and technology company, Yinson. Now the company has received another order for high-strength, robust fenders.



In addition to two electro-hydraulic stiff boom cranes, a rescue boat and four lifeboats with the corresponding davits as well as five additional liferaft davits, PALFINGER is to equip the FPSO with three pneumatic fenders. The extremely wear-resistant fenders measure 3.3 meters by 4.5 meters and are installed to keep sufficient distance from other vessels or quays and to prevent damage. They act as buffers against the forces that can be extreme at times when mooring ship-to-ship on the high seas. Delivery of the fenders is scheduled for January 2022.



Reliable solutions compliant with latest regulations

As the FSPO “Anna Nery” will be operating in Brazilian waters, the equipment delivered is in full compliance with major Brazilian regulatory standards. Beyond that, the boats and davits sold to the project have to meet the requirements of the Brazilian oil enterprise Petrobras, as well as the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) regulations.



This order confirms PALFINGER’s strong position in the South American market. A particular advantage is the close proximity of the Marine Service Station in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro. This means that service and maintenance work can be carried out professionally and promptly.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.