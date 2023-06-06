Pacific Maritime Leaders Meet on Maritime Issues this Week in Sydney

APHoMSA connects maritime leaders from countries lining the Pacific Ocean to develop solutions for shared maritime priorities.

[By: Australian Maritime Safety Authority]

This week Australia will host the annual Asia Pacific Heads of Maritime Safety Agencies (APHoMSA) forum to promote a safe, secure and sustainable maritime industry and a clean marine environment in the Pacific region.

Australia is represented by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and participates in the APHoMSA forum both as a Pacific region member state and as the permanent APHoMSA secretariat.

Issues demanding the forum’s special focus are maritime safety, seafarer welfare, search and rescue and the need for increasing female participation in the maritime industry.

AMSA Chief Executive Officer Mick Kinley said the Pacific region shares some significant challenges and the forum’s work will lead to better outcome.

“The Pacific region is vast and contains both some of the busiest and most remote areas of the earth’s seas,” he said.

“Approximately 30 maritime states are participating in the forum this week and are all working to increase safety on the water, and to optimise our search and rescue capability across the Pacific region.”

Mr Kinley said the forum will also be looking at actions to position the maritime industry for a sustainable and equitable future.

“The region shares a high dependence on maritime for secure supply chains. Many member states are also island nations that face the existential threat of rising sea levels,” he said.

“The global maritime industry is also facing a huge worker shortage, and the Pacific region has championed globally the importance of increasing the participation of women in maritime to address this.”

More than 100 delegates will be represented at the Sydney forum, including the International Maritime Organization.

Learn more about the Asia Pacific Heads of Maritime Safety Agencies at: APHoMSA.org

