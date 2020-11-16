Pacific-Gulf Marine Assigned Marad Training Ship

By The Maritime Executive 11-16-2020 11:17:54

Pacific-Gulf Marine (PGM) has been appointed General Agent by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to provide full ship management services in support of the training ship GENERAL RUDDER. The training ship is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation-Maritime Administration's National Defense Reserve Fleet and is currently berthed at the Texas A&M Maritime Academy campus in Galveston, TX.

Established in 1976, PGM is a privately held, full-service marine operating and ship management company servicing both Commercial and Government accounts. The company is certified to the International Safety Management (ISM) Code and the International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 and 140002 standards.

The GENERAL RUDDER will be used as a training platform for the United State Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA - Kings Point). The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a United States service academy located in Kings Point, New York. It trains officers to serve in the United States Merchant Marine, branches of the military, and the transportation industry in meeting training requirements for the Midshipmen while they earn sea time and valuable hands-on experience. As General Agent, PGM will be responsible for all aspects related to the vessel's activation, including engineering, maintenance, and operational oversight of the vessel during the cruise.

Working in close cooperation with the American Maritime Officers (AMO) and Seafarers International Union (SIU), PGM has commenced the process of manning the vessel. It is then anticipated that forty-one midshipmen will join the vessel in preparation for the November 21, 2020 training cruise.

PGM has a long history supporting both the U.S. Maritime Administration and industry training programs.

"We are extremely pleased to be involved with this project as we further our valued and longstanding relationship with MARAD. Although our team's role is a small part of this critical training mission, the assignment has our full attention; after all, the founder of our company was a USMMA graduate and placed a great emphasis on supporting those future generations who will one day be leaders in our U.S. maritime industry," said Todd Johnson, President & CEO of Pacific Gulf Marine.





The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.