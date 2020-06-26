Out Now – Guidelines for the Control of Drug and Alcohol Onboard Ship

By The Maritime Executive 06-25-2020 04:34:43

25 June 2020 – (LONDON) The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) is pleased to announce the publication of the second edition of the Guidelines for the control of Drug and Alcohol Onboard Ship.

OCIMF and the maritime industry in general recognise the potentially serious impact and risks associated with the use and abuse of alcohol, drugs or other impairing substances by maritime personnel.

Research has shown that a properly designed random workplace drug and alcohol testing programme can mitigate the risk of inappropriate drug and alcohol use and reduce workplace incidents and accidents.

This guideline applies to operators of marine vessels and terminal operators associated with ship and shore operations. It does not address drug and alcohol testing associated with substance abuse treatment, return to work and aftercare testing.

The guidance can be viewed here: https://www.ocimf.org/media/160761/guidelines-for-the-control-of-drug-and-alcohol-onboard-ship-1-.pdf

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.