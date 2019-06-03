Orolia and Saab Collaborate on Navigational Cyber Security

Orolia and Saab are collaborating on a suite of technologies that detect and mitigate cyber-attacks on navigation systems onshore or on vessels. Together, they will showcase Saab’s AIS and GNSS navigation systems, alongside Orolia’s SecureSync Maritime Navigation Protection System (M-SecureSync), at this year’s Nor-Shipping in Oslo.

As the 2021 deadline for the International Maritime Organisation’s ‘Maritime Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management Systems’ mandate draws nearer, it is important that the entire vessel management ecosystem, from port coordination to critical bridge systems, includes protection of navigation. This is done by verifying the source and validity of position and timing data, as well as mitigating false data.

Orolia’s M-SecureSync employs various technologies to detect and resist GNSS jamming and spoofing attacks and alert the bridge to potential discrepancies in the navigation signals. It offers multi-layered protection that will be integrated into Saab’s navigation solutions. Saab’s Control and Display Unit (CDU) will act as the indicator for the Officer of the Watch and corresponding Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). The system warns the user of compromised data and stores it for later analysis and product improvement.

Stefan Karlsson, Head of Sales at Saab TransponderTech, explains, “For our users, this means that they can rely on better checked information for safe navigation. Saab has been the provider of AIS and GNSS Navigation Systems for the world’s merchant fleet for the last 15 years, with more than 25,000 installations.”

“Cyber-attacks can come in many guises and as the threats become increasingly sophisticated, poor cyber security could compromise commercial vessels’ safety through interference with navigation accuracy,” said Chris Loizou, Vice President Maritime Business Line at Orolia. “We are dedicated to product innovation and developing state-of-the-art technologies, and through this collaboration with Saab we will continue to keep people safe while navigating the world’s waterways.”

