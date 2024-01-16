Orkney Ferries on a New Journey with Hogia Ferry Systems

[By: Hogia Ferry Systems]

Orkney Ferries, a Scottish inter-island ferry operator, has signed an agreement with Hogia Ferry Systems for a replacement of their reservation and ticketing system. Hogia Ferry Systems will implement their well renowned reservation system, BOOKIT, during Spring 2024.

Eddie Barclay, Service Manager at Orkney Ferries says: “Our current system has served us rather well for many years but with new regulations coming up, in combination with increased customer expectations, it was necessary to look at other options.”

“Moving to BOOKIT will have a number of benefits for our customers and passengers, including enabling them to make changes to their booking online and request refunds where their travel plans have changed”, he continues.

“The new system will allow us as a company to make improvements to the way we manage our deck space, which will of course have knock on benefits to our customers.”

Niclas Blomstrom, Managing Director at Hogia Ferry Systems says: “For 15 years, we have been a proud partner to (Serco) Northlink in Orkney and we are excited getting the opportunity to now partner up with Orkney Ferries. We know that our modern platform, to start with, is far more capable and user friendly than their current system. It will enable Orkney Ferries to improve on both their service level and their customer offerings.

“Going forward, we will together, and with other parties, really make a difference in the Orkney Ferries’ customer experience”, he concludes.