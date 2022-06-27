Orcelle Wind: The World’s First Wind-Powered RoRo Vessel
[By: KNUD E. HANSEN]
On June 21st 2022 Wallenius Marine and KNUD E. HANSEN signed an agreement that KNUD E. HANSEN will join the project of designing the world’s first wind-powered RoRo vessel, as Naval Architects.
The vessel will:
- use wind as the main form of propulsion
- operate at speeds of 10-12 knots under sail that can be increased with the supplemental power system
- reduce emissions by as much as 90 percent
- have a capacity to carry 7000 cars along with breakbulk and rolling equipment
