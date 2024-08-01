Opening of the Top-Tier Siport21 Maritime Simulation Center

[By: Siport21]

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Siport21 has recently opened its Real-Time Simulation Center for the international maritime and port community. The new Center comprises two full-mission K-Sim Navigation Class “A” Bridges and a part-task K-Sim Navigation Class “S” Bridge. All of them are based on Kongsberg ?s K-Sim model and certified by DNV.

With this Center, Siport21 aims to deliver high-quality, rapid, flexible and sustainable solutions that are the hallmark of their projects. Also, the company meets future challenges related to autonomous vessels, cloud-connected simulators across different centers, and the integration of virtual and augmented reality into port manoeuvre simulations. Port Authorities, terminal operators, engineering firms, construction companies, shipping companies, and seafarers (including officers, pilots, and tugmasters), among others, will benefit from this facility.

The investment in these facilities exceeds one million euros, allowing simulation of any scenario in port environments or navigation routes, involving different types and sizes of vessels under various weather conditions.

The three bridges are equipped with cutting-edge technology, consoles, hardware, visual models, and projection systems. They support individual and collaborative projects, integrating different vessels into shared scenarios. The expansion of facilities and DNV certification (Class “A” and Maritime Training Provider, a unique distinction in Spain) reflect Siport21’s commitment to quality and respond to increasing demand from significant clients and global projects. The accompanying control rooms and debriefing areas enhance project monitoring, all within modern and versatile office spaces.

This paramount investment is part of its Strategic Plan, and the decision will launch Siport21 into a higher number of projects and training initiatives at an international level, with its corresponding growth in personnel. It is an important strategic decision that reaffirms the commitment to providing top level resources to the maritime port community.