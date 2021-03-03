OneOcean Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Adam Pang champions the next chapter in digitisation at OneOcean By The Maritime Executive 03-03-2021 01:49:50

OneOcean, the global leader in compliance and navigation services for the maritime industry, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Pang as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

Adam has an extensive background in disruptive technology and holds specialist knowledge in complex software as a service (SaaS) solutions. With over 20 years of experience in high growth B2B environments, he has built commercial teams at scale using modern data driven insights and the latest tech stack available to sales, marketing and customer success today. Most recently, Adam shared his expertise on go to market strategy with several early-stage companies. His prior roles included valuable stints with the world’s largest global news and information provider for professionals, and with Merrill Corporation (now Datasite), a leading fintech company serving legal and financial experts worldwide. Over this time, he has set forth impressive digital growth and embedded a culture of teamwork on a global scale.

In his new post with OneOcean, Adam will be championing and reinforcing best practice via the kind of digital solutions upon which OneOcean has made its name. “I’ve always been passionate about working with innovative, forward-thinking individuals and companies, while creating a performance-based culture and enjoying the satisfaction of achieving goals together," says Adam. “I look forward to moving the company forward in its next phase of digital growth while most importantly – producing an exceptional service for OneOcean customers.”

“We are delighted Adam has joined OneOcean as part of the senior management team. Adam brings a wealth of experience in digital growth, SaaS and global teamwork” adds Martin Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of OneOcean. “Digital is the core of our business and Adam’s focus on the next stage of growth is essential for providing a truly automated and agile software for our customers.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.