One Sea Association Concludes 2023 with First Member From China

[By: One Sea]

COSCO Shipping Technology has become the latest company to join the international autonomous shipping association, as One Sea continues to expand its geographical footprint following a period of significant growth in 2023.

COSCO Shipping Technology, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Group, one of the largest shipping and logistics companies in the world, is the sixth company to join One Sea this year. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience in the development of autonomous shipping technologies, COSCO Shipping Technologies is also the first One Sea member from China, as the association continues to build international participation.

With a strong track record in maritime innovation, COSCO Shipping Technology has developed several technologies that support autonomous operations onboard. These include a behaviour perception system which aims to reduce navigational errors and a situational awareness system that is expected to be deployed on 10 vessels by the end of this year.

One Sea Secretary General, Sinikka Hartonen, said: “We are delighted to welcome COSCO Shipping Technology to the One Sea Association. Over the last 12-months, One Sea has continued to grow and as an international association, representation from across the global shipping sector has been key to providing a comprehensive industry perspective to our work related to rule and technology development throughout the maritime transport chain.”

COSCO Shipping Technology Head of AI Applications, Mr Liu Jun, said: “At COSCO Shipping Technology, our mission is to push the boundaries of maritime technology and develop solutions that have the power to enhance safety, sustainability and efficiency. At a time when autonomous shipping technology continues to develop at pace, international collaboration is essential and One Sea provides an established platform for stakeholders to come together to address industry challenges and contribute to the development of international regulations for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS). We are very pleased to be part of the One Sea Association and look forward to working with One Sea and its members.”