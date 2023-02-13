Oldendorff Launches “Centre of Excellence”

Oldendorff Carriers recently opened a Centre Of Excellence (COE), at it’s new office premises in the DIFC in Dubai. The COE includes a state-of-the art video wall, providing live information on the performance of our fleet of owned and time chartered vessels. The facility is designed to harness the power of real time data, generating information for faster decision making and helping achieve cost efficiencies and lower emissions.

Since 2017, Oldendorff Carriers has been installing fleet performance management technology onboard our vessels. The COE provides a platform with impressive power to analyze and process big data received from the vessels. The analyzed data is displayed in a clear and concise format on the video wall allowing close monitoring of vessel performance. The COE supports our pursuit to further improve the technical and operational efficiency of our modern fleet of eco-ships.

Oldendorff Carriers has collaborated with Applied Research International (ARI) to build the customized Fleetview applications which enables live performance data of multiple vessels to be displayed simultaneously on the video wall. Visual displays of Vessel position, speed, weather, consumption, emissions, and a host of additional performance data are continuously updated.

In addition, the COE includes a state-of-the-art Ship (Bridge) Simulator and desk top engine simulator. These simulators have been customized by ARI for Oldendorff Carriers operations. The simulators will provide training in realistic maritime environments for safe operations, research and other purposes, to both ship and shore based staff.

