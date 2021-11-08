Officials Visit Vigor’s Harbor Island Shipyard in Seattle

Photos courtesy of Vigor

[By: Vigor]

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (Ariz.), U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (Wash.) and House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (Wash.) visited Vigor’s Harbor Island shipyard in Seattle today, including touring the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), which is currently undergoing maintenance.

“Congresswoman Giffords’ strength and courage are an inspiration to all Americans and Vigor is honored to welcome her to our Harbor Island shipyard to see the work of our skilled employees and visit her namesake U.S. Navy ship,” said Jim Marcotuli, Vigor President and CEO. “Vigor’s strong performance for our Navy customer, as well as our other valued customers, is a testament to our great workers. We commend the outstanding leadership of Senator Kelly and Congressman Smith in their duties related to our nation’s defense. Their continued efforts in Congress directly result in readiness of the fleet, as well as hundreds of family wage, skilled jobs here at Vigor.”

USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) is undergoing a docking selected restricted availability (DSRA), as part of the same award that will bring USS Omaha (LCS 12) to Harbor Island in December. Both vessels are undergoing structural repairs throughout, replacing flight deck stanchions and underwater hull painting. Jet drives are being overhauled; the main propulsion engines are receiving a checkup and overhaul; and several ancillary systems are being repaired. Regular Planned Maintenance (PMAV) will also be conducted during the availability.

Approximately 165 employees are expected to work on the ships during their stays.

Other U.S. Navy vessels currently undergoing maintenance at Vigor’s Harbor Island Shipyard are USS Chosin (CG 65), and USS Cape St. George (CG 71), as well as USS McCampbell (DDG 85) at Vigor’s Swan Island facility in Portland, Ore.

USS Gabrielle Giffords is the 16th U.S. naval ship to be named for a woman by the U.S. Navy and the 13th since 1850 to be named after a living person. Construction began in 2014 and the ship was commissioned in December 2016, in Galveston, TX. Its home port is San Diego, CA.

