'OceanCare’: Emotional and Mental Assistance for MOL Seafarers Worldwide

[By: The Mission to Seafarers]

Last month, The Mission to Seafarers was proud to launch OceanCare, a new global welfare initiative developed in partnership with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) to support the wellbeing of MOL’s seafarers working in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

This first-of-its-kind initiative provides a confidential listening and support service led by trained welfare professionals for MOL’s seafarers. OceanCare is designed to give seafarers the space to share any potential problems, whether they are dealing with work-related stress, health concerns, personal relationships, financial pressures or any other issues affecting their wellbeing.

OceanCare opens every conversation with a simple yet impactful question: “What’s on your mind?” From there, the Welfare Officer will listen to the challenges and help identify support for seafarers seeking meaningful solutions.

The initiative comes as the most recent Seafarer Happiness Index shines a light on the wide-ranging challenges faced by all seafarers, such as the impact of reductions in crew numbers and the training requirements to address new regulations and technologies, all of which can impact physical and mental health.

As Jan Webber, Director of Development at The Mission to Seafarers, explains,“MtS is delighted to be partnering with MOL to create OceanCare. This is a trailblazing initiative run by the Mission on behalf of MOL in support of its seafarers. All MOL seafarers can access this vital listening and support service. Our team will respond to any issues a seafarer raises, from mental health to money, from breakups to workplace conflicts. We are so pleased we can help MOL seafarers so they will feel even more supported, safe, be prosperous in their careers”.

The programme offers seafarers the opportunity to engage in one-to-one conversations with an experienced welfare officer who is ready to listen and help. In addition to emotional support, OceanCare assists seafarers in creating personal self-care plans, developing coping strategies and, where necessary, provides referrals to trusted specialist services. The service is also connected to a worldwide network of over 200 Mission to Seafarers’ Port Chaplains, available to offer in-person welfare support in ports across the globe.

OceanCare is set to empower seafarers to take control of their wellbeing, reduce risks, and foster a culture of openness and support across the MOL fleet. By encouraging dialogue and helping seafarers find their solutions, the initiative aims to build stronger individuals and healthier shipboard communities.