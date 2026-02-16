Oceanbird Secures First Commercial Order

[By Oceanbird]

Oceanbird, a joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius Lines, has reached a major milestone with its first official sale. The undisclosed shipowner has placed an order for two Oceanbird Wing 560 wing sails that are contracted for a retrofit installation in Europe in early 2027. This order fills the first two available production slots in Europe and is marking the beginning of Oceanbird’s commercial journey toward large-scale wind propulsion.

“This is a proud moment for everyone involved. It proves that wind propulsion is not just a concept—it’s a viable, scalable solution for sustainable shipping”, says Amrit Kaur Bhullar, CEO, Oceanbird.

This first order represents more than a technological achievement, it’s a tangible step toward cleaner, smarter ocean transport. By combining Alfa Laval’s engineering expertise with Wallenius’ pioneering spirit, Oceanbird is turning innovation into action and helping the maritime industry move closer to a net-zero future.

