Ocean Technologies Group to Expand E-Learning with Dahra Global Tech.

[By: Ocean Technologies Group]

Insufficient knowledge of seamanship and navigation when taking a ship out to sea or coming alongside in port can put the crew and vessel at risk of harm. Recognising these risks, Dahra Global Technologies, a specialist provider of maritime training, technology products & services and security & technology solutions, will make 21 of their e-learning titles available through the award-winning Ocean Learning Platform (OLP).



Dahra Global has utilised its team of in-house subject matter experts (SMEs), with more than 30 years of naval experience, to develop its range of highly engaging titles covering seamanship, navigation, ship handling and collision regulations (COLREGS).



Having initially made the titles available exclusively to their own customers, Dahra Global has built on its long-standing relationship as a customer of leading maritime e-learning provider Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), to make these valuable resources available to a wider audience. In entering into this partnership, both parties hope to increase their contribution to improving the safety of seafarers and the vessels they work on.



“Bringing Dahra Global’s content into Ocean Learning Platform will benefit both our customers and learners. Having Dahra Global’s specialised content in our learning library increases the depth and variety of the material available to our learners,” said Knut Mikalsen, Director of Learning Solutions at Ocean Technologies Group.



“We’re really pleased to be teaming up with Ocean Technologies Group on this initiative. Offering our e-learning on their platform gives us an incredible reach into the seafaring community allowing access to our training 24/7 from any location. We are excited to be building on our relationship as a customer and becoming partners working together on the common aim of providing expertly designed maritime training courses and promoting the efficient use of navigation knowledge,” said Commander Tiwary from Dahra Global Technologies & Consultancy Services W.L.L.



“This partnership with Dahra Global is another example of how our customers, as well as OEMs and third parties, are using OLP as a route to market for their learning content. This is a mutually beneficial model that enables content creators to access a huge potential user base of over 1 million seafarers and provides our customers access to an increasingly diverse range of resources,” said Henning Davies, Global Commercial Director at Ocean Technologies Group.

“We look forward to building further relationships that provide our customers with the resources they need to work safely, wherever and whenever they need them,” he concluded.

