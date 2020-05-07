Ocean Technologies Group Appoints Pioneering Chief HR Officer

05-05-2020

Global learning and operational technology innovator, Ocean Technologies Group, has appointed Susan Steele as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Steele, with over 25 years’ experience in HR, is known for her pioneering use of artificial intelligence and automation to develop employees and improve operational efficiency.



“The digital transformation taking place in the shipping industry as well as the industry’s increasingly complex regulatory framework create an urgency for us and for our clients,” said Ocean Technologies Group CEO, Manish Singh. “Susan’s expertise will be invaluable as we attract, develop and retain colleagues around the globe.”

Prior to joining Ocean Technologies Group, Steele held HR leadership roles at Cision, IBM, WPP and Deloitte.

“Throughout my career, I have been drawn to Learning and Technology innovators,” explained Steele. “Ocean Technologies Group is poised to disrupt the global shipping market by harnessing the collective Learning expertise of Seagull, Videotel and MTS and the Technology innovation of TeroMarine and COEX. I am excited by the opportunity to create the employee-centric environment, experiences and culture critical to accelerating competitive advantage for our clients.”

Steele will be based in Ocean Technologies Group’s London office.

