Ocean Technologies Group Adds New Chief Product Officer to Global Team

By The Maritime Executive 07-15-2020 10:01:32

Global learning and operational technology innovator, Ocean Technologies Group, has further bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Caspar Atkinson as Chief Product Officer.

Caspar is an accomplished product leader with over 20 years’ experience in creating digital products and delivering technology solutions, successfully launching B2B and B2C products in a diverse range of companies from start-up through to multinational corporate. He specializes in building content-led consumer products, with significant experience in online video, having led the product team that built the hugely successful NOW TV streaming service.

He has also held product leadership roles at Sky, Brandwatch and Realtime 3D gaming pioneers Polystream as well as working as a technology consultant for IBM and Accenture.

"I have always had an extremely strong connection to the sea as my father was a Cinque Port Trinity House pilot and I grew up on a small island in the Isles of Scilly." explains Caspar. "I attended the Royal Merchant Navy School (Bearwood College), but after graduation I decided to pursue a career in technology and product management. Over 20 years later, I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to join the Ocean team and bring my experience to the maritime sector. I believe there is a huge opportunity to blend together the latest service-led product thinking with the unique aspects of the maritime environment. Ocean Technologies Group is uniquely placed to take maritime eLearning and seafarer-centric services to the next level."



In welcoming Caspar to the role, group CEO Manish Singh said, “Caspar has a proven track record of bringing first class content driven technology products to market for some of the biggest players in the world. Caspar really understands what it takes to create fantastic multi-modal, multi-device driven user experiences. His experience of working in diverse teams with cutting edge technology will be invaluable in helping us to reach our next generation product ambitions.

Much as we need to learn from other Industries, it was important to me that we had someone that had a natural understanding of maritime and empathy for the seafarers that we serve. Caspar’s professional experience and personal background strikes the perfect balance for us and will be instrumental in taking our products forward. “

Caspar will head up Ocean Technologies Group’s product team and report directly to Mr. Singh.

