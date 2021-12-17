Ocean Technologies Group Adds CTO to its Global Leadership Team

[By: Ocean Technologies Group]

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has further strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Ian Hepworth as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Ian is an experienced CTO and senior technology professional, specialising in transformation and growth with in-depth technical knowledge in software development, infrastructure architecture and programme management.

Having worked for a range of businesses from start-ups to globally distributed plcs., Ian has extensive knowledge managing digital transformation projects from legacy systems to modern, modular service architectures.

He has held senior technology management and delivery roles for companies such as Life Style Sports, Cambridge University Press and Thomson Reuters, delivering large-scale technology-driven change, migration and merger & acquisition projects. He joins from Ideagen, a listed UK software company, where he was CTO.

At Ocean Technologies Group Ian’s primary responsibility will be providing product and technology leadership across the Group’s three pillars of operational enablement: Learning solutions, Fleet and Crew Management.

In welcoming him to the role, group CEO Manish Singh said, “Ian has a proven track record of successfully driving digital change and managing global technical operations in some of the largest and most recognised companies in the world. His vast experience will help to deliver OTG’s ambitious strategic goals to empower seafarers and maritime professionals and help them excel in their chosen career paths.”

Commenting on his appointment Ian said, “I am looking forward to the challenge of this role and working with OTG’s customers so we can create a maritime learning ecosystem of inter-vendor collaboration that enables ship operators to unlock their expertise, develop their people and keeps them compliant and competitive.”

