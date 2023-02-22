Ocean Network Express Project with Sony Network

ONE announces project with Sony Network Communications Europe to create a smart container solution

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announces plans to develop and integrate a smart container solution across the itsone-line global fleet. The smart container solution will be developed in collaboration with Sony Network Communications Europe (“Sony”). As one of the largest container carriers in the world, this collaboration brings together ONE’s extensive cargo shipping experience with Sony’s expertise in developing and innovating world-class sensing and connectivity technologies.

The technology-enabled containers will give ONE greater insight into their container fleet. The data will enable better visibility of the containers, faster and proactive decision making and more, allowing more efficient container movement.

Customers will also benefit from smart container solutions as they can access live updates throughout a shipment’s journey. It will also provide more reliable shipping data for easy, transparent communication with relevant stakeholders.

Comment from Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director, Product & Network, Ocean Network Express

“From its very inception, ONE is a business that believes in the value of collaboration. Together with Sony, we are excited to create the future of container shipping. This is a future where we have access to the insights we need to offer our customers a higher quality of service to forge a new standard of process excellence. The development of this smart container solution will combine the very best from experts in our respective fields. Our joint mission will aim to push the limits of our capabilities with innovative logistics technologies.”

Comment from Erik Lund, Head of the Tracking Division, Visilion, Sony Network Communications Europe

“We are honored to collaborate with ONE and dedicated to creating an advanced solution for smart containers. The real-time insights gained across ONE’s fleet will allow them tto optimize their shipping business further and in doing so, improve customer service. We look forward to working together and creating the future of logistics.”

About Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017, following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarters in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Brazil. ONE is the world’s seventh-largest container carrier, with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEU. It operates over 205 vessels and offers an expeditious and reliable international network of over 130 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.





