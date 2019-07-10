NYK to Build New Energy-Saving Bulk Carrier

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-10 18:07:16

NYK has concluded a contract with Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) for construction of a next-generation energy-saving bulk carrier. After delivery in 2021, the ship is expected to transport raw materials for JFE Steel Corporation under a long-term charter contract between NYK and JFE Steel.

The ship will be a cape-size bulker for trading iron ore and coking coal in and around the Pacific. The new energy-efficient vessel not only will be compliant with NOx (nitrogen oxide) emission regulations (Tier III) and the IMO SOx emission cap* but also will have a larger cargo space than a conventional ship, leading to improved fuel economy.

The ship’s carbon dioxide emissions also meet the stricter Phase 2 Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirements entering into force in 2020.

In addition, cargo hold corrosion resistant steel (JFE-SIP®-CC) developed by JFE Steel will be used for the parts of the ship to improve corrosion resistance.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group continues to secure stable freight rates through long-term contracts and is making efforts to contribute to realizing a sustainable society through the operation of an environment-friendly ship.

* The ship will be installed with an SOx scrubber (system for desulfurizing exhaust gas) to meet the IMO’s regulations requiring a global 0.5 percent cap on sulfur content in marine fuels starting in 2020.

Vessel Particulars

Length overall: about 299.9 meters

Breadth: about 50.00 meters

Depth: about 25.00 meters

Gross tonnage: about 108,900 tons

Deadweight tonnage: about 211,000 tons

Flag: Panama

