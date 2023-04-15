NYK Sponsors Endangered Sea Turtle Research

NYK has sponsored the Kishu Minabe Sea Turtle Research Project conducted by the NPO Earthwatch Japan* for a seventh consecutive year.

Minabe-cho in Wakayama Prefecture is where most loggerhead sea turtles** lay their eggs on the main island of Japan. This research project started in 2016 to study sea turtle behavior patterns and keep the turtles free of danger by mapping the sea turtles as they migrate through the vast ocean.

This year, for the first time in two years, NYK Group employees volunteered at Minabe-cho, assisting in the identification of loggerhead turtles that had come ashore to lay eggs, and measuring the length and width of the turtles’ shells.

The locations of two loggerhead sea turtles named “Umi-chan No. 4,” a returning turtle, and “Hana-chan No. 4,” a new turtle, are provided on the in-house portal site along with comments by Dr. Yoshimasa Matsuzawa, the project’s chief researcher.

After spawning, "Hana-chan No. 4" headed west-southwest in a straight path toward Cape Muroto, and then made a clockwise half-circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean on the southeast side of western Japan until the transmission was interrupted 10 kilometers offshore south of Tanegashima. On the other hand, "Umi-chan No. 4" typically remained somewhat near the shore. The NYK Group will continue to actively engage in environmental conservation efforts, including activities to preserve the marine environment and biodiversity.