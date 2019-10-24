NSSLGlobal VSAT Supports NGO Rescue Operations in Mediterranean

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-24 21:58:59

Award-winning global satcom and IT solutions provider NSSLGlobal has today announced the provision of its high-speed VSAT service to Sea-Eye e.V., a German registered, non-profit organisation working hard to rescue refugees from hazardous conditions at sea. Alongside its VSAT connectivity, NSSLGlobal is also providing tracking hardware, safety systems and training fundamental to the search and rescue (SAR) missions that the non-governmental organisation (NGO) is conducting across the Mediterranean Sea.

Founded in 2015, the NGO, Sea-Eye e.V., operates vessels sailing from Spain to the Mediterranean to undertake search and rescue operations to save the lives of refugees in distress during their perilous journeys to Europe. NSSLGlobal has helped to equip Sea-Eye’s third vessel, the Alan Kurdi, – a 38.6metre converted research vessel – into one of the best-connected SAR NGO vessels in-region.



The contract includes VSAT IP@EURO 20, Accounting Authority (AAIC) and Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) services, and the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) A3 upgrade, allowing the vessels to use NSSLGlobal’s end-to-end VSAT service communication systems.

In addition, it makes it possible for Sea-Eye e.V. to broadcast live video to illustrate the urgency of rescue missions at sea to the European public and the media. Media presence is essential for the work of NGOs, especially in scenarios where it is perceived that politicians are doing their best to prevent unfiltered information.

Gorden Isler, Vorsotzender, Sea-Eye e.V. comments: "Sea-Eye e.V. has chosen NSSLGlobal's VSAT service because of its high-speed connection, based on a strong recommendation. The NSSLGlobal team has always supported our mission. Everyone who works at Sea-Eye e.V. is volunteering. Our ship is staffed by professional seafarers. The management team also relies on real professionals ashore. Therefore, we have relied on the support and advice of NSSLGlobal, and they have gone beyond that to ensure that our ships are seaworthy."

“It’s a huge motivator to see our technologies being used for such a worthy cause and making a difference at a humanitarian level,” commented Henrik Christensen, CEO Continental Europe, NSSLGlobal. “The team at Sea-Eye e.V. are doing an amazing job and have saved almost 15,000 people from drowning over the years. We’ve been incredibly impressed by the heart and conviction shown by them, and we’re hoping our expertise and support will continue to help the team make the difference to those who need it most. ”

