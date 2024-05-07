Norwegian IMS Group AS Acquires Jowa AB

[By: IMS Group AS]

The Norwegian IMS group AS has purchased all shares of the Swedish Gothenburg-based Jowa AB in a transaction taking place on 30 April 2024.

Jowa has supplied the maritime industry with environmental protection equipment for more than 60 years and has earned a solid reputation. They are specialists in water treatment and protection of the marine environment. The products are designed to contribute to the global ecology by protecting the marine environment with the latest and best technology. Jowa has 110 dedicated employees today. Jowa HQ is in Gothenburg, Sweden with offices in the Netherlands, Greece, and Singapore along with factories in China and USA.

Jowa is a very good match to widen our range of marine products. The company has a strong reputation, and the products are known for their high quality. In IMS group we believe this will help us to grow and look forward to working with the highly skilled team from Jowa. IMS strategy is to keep the company as is in Gothenburg, Sweden. Furthermore, we will use our capacity in the group to continue with product development.

IMS group AS is a Norwegian group of companies focusing on leading technological solutions for the offshore and marine market. The HQ is in the south of Norway. The vision is to be the preferred supplier of cost-efficient solutions, ensuring safe and sustainable operations. Therefore, we work every day to strengthen our position as a global supplier of functional and high-tech solutions provided by our highly skilled and dedicated employees.

Today the IMS group is the world-leading supplier of watertight doors, safety windows, ballast water management systems, incinerators, ejectors, and fire-rated doors and windows, fire resistant aluminum and glass structures with independent offices in Norway, Germany, Finland, Singapore, China, and USA – and several agents worldwide representing the group. With the acquisition of Jowa IMS now has 500 employees.

The product range of Jowa is complementary to the products of TeamTec AS, also a company within the IMS Group.

Oaklins’ team in Norway advised IMS group in this transaction.