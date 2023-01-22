Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Offering Sixthman Festivals At Sea

Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings & Incentives

“As we kick off 2023, we are thrilled to be collaborating with our expansive roster of artists and NCL client partners for a record-breaking 13 back-to-back immersive festival-at-sea cruises aboard Norwegian Pearl, bringing guests from an array of like-minded communities together to experience one-of-a-kind vacations alongside their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and others within their lifestyle,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings and Incentives for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Powered by all that the “Experiences at Sea” unit provides, we are committed to going above and beyond to shatter the expectations of what a vacation can be. It’s been so rewarding being a part of setting the stage for guests to be able to get away to get together!

The Company’s CM&I team is already being recognized for creating custom experiences for their clients by winning both the Prevue Visionary and Northstar Stella Awards for “Best Events and Meetings at Sea” for 2022.

From wrestling to nurses, comedic internet influencers, the LGTBQIA+ community and music genres such as Rock, Americana, Country, Pop, Electronic Dance and Blues, and so much more, Norwegian Pearl will serve as host to this record-breaking number of back-to-back theme cruises from Jan. 20 to Mar. 27, 2023. Voyages will sail from Miami calling to a variety of Caribbean islands, including the Company’s stunning private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. The 13 back-to-back cruises on NCL from Jan. 20, 2023 – Mar. 27, 2023